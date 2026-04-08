Virco Manufacturing Corp. Bottom Line Retreats In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) announced a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.57 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $21.64 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 25.0% to $199.65 million from $266.24 million last year.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.57 Mln. vs. $21.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $199.65 Mln vs. $266.24 Mln last year.

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