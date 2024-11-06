Viracta Therapeutics reports 42% reduction in force, strategic reprioritization

Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) announced that the company has implemented a reprioritization of resources intended to enhance the company’s focus on its Nana-val development program in patients with relapsed or refractory EBV-positive peripheral T-cell lymphoma. To further align resources with current pipeline priorities, Viracta is announcing that it has implemented a further reduction in force that impacts approximately 42% of the company’s employees. Viracta expects to recognize approximately $0.7M in total expenses for severance and related benefits for employees impacted by the reduction in force. Viracta also announced a reduction in the size of its board of directors, from ten seats to six following the voluntary resignation of four directors, Jane F. Barlow, Jane Chung, Sam Murphy and Stephen Rubino, effective October 31.

