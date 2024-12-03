VIR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc (Symbol: VIR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.11, changing hands as high as $10.00 per share. Vir Biotechnology Inc shares are currently trading up about 15.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIR's low point in its 52 week range is $6.56 per share, with $13.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.33.

