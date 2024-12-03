Vir has positive readthrough from Janux data, says Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley believes “favorable” Phase 1a data for Janux Therapeutics’ (JANX) JANX007 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer provides a “positive readthrough” to Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR) masked TCE pipeline, the analyst tells investors. The firm, which reminds investors that initial Phase 1 monotherapy data from VIR-5818 and VIR-5500 are expected in Q1 of 2025, has an Equal Weight rating and $10 price target on Vir shares, which are up $1.95, or 24%, to $10.10 in pre-market trading.

