Markets
VIR

Vir Biotechnology Rally Continues

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) shares are rising more than 18 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing a surge since Thanksgiving Day, in view of the new strain of COVID - 19. The shares are at its one-month high. Currently, shares are at $47.92, up 18.38 percent on average volume of $40.48 on a volume of 3,914,925. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $25.31-$141.01 on average volume of 997,195.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular