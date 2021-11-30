Vir Biotechnology Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) shares are rising more than 18 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing a surge since Thanksgiving Day, in view of the new strain of COVID - 19. The shares are at its one-month high. Currently, shares are at $47.92, up 18.38 percent on average volume of $40.48 on a volume of 3,914,925. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $25.31-$141.01 on average volume of 997,195.

