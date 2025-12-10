Markets

VIQ Solutions Appoints Larry Taylor As Chief Executive Officer

December 10, 2025 — 08:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - VIQ Solutions Inc.(VQS.TO), a provider of AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology, and transcription services, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Larry Taylor as Chief Executive Officer.

Brad Wells, Chairman of the Board, said: "Larry knows this company well-having served on the Board for 10 years as Chair…We are also confident in the continued implementation of our operating model into the Australian market, where the processes and workflows that have consistently performed well in the U.S. and U.K. are now being applied to increase customer service levels, reduce delays, and elevate overall customer satisfaction."

