Markets
VIPS

Vipshop Q1 Profit Down

May 20, 2025 — 05:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), an online discount retailer for brands in China, reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 declined to RMB1.94 billion or US$267.73 million from RMB 2.32 billion in the prior year period. Net income per ADS for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB3.72 or US$0.51, compared with RMB4.18 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income per ADS for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB4.43 or US$0.61, compared with RMB 4.66 last year.

Total net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB26.3 billion or US$3.6 billion, compared with RMB27.6 billion in the prior year period. For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB25.5 billion and RMB26.9 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of approximately 0% to 5%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VIPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.