Vipshop Holdings Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), an online discount retailer, on Thursday reported net income attributable to shareholders for the third quarter of RMB1.2 billion or US$171.5 million, up 16.8% from RMB1.0 billion in the prior year period.

Net income per ADS for the third quarter increased to RMB2.42, or US$0.34, from RMB1.97 in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the third quarter increased by 14.6% year over year to RMB1.5 billion, or US$210.9 million, from RMB1.3 billion in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income attributable to per ADS for the third quarter increased to RMB2.98, or US$0.42, from RMB2.47 in the prior year period.

Total net revenues for the third quarter increased by 3.4% year over year to RMB21.4 billion, or US$3.0 billion, from RMB20.7 billion in the prior year period.

GMV for the third quarter increased by 7.5% year over year to RMB43.1 billion from RMB40.1 billion in the prior year period.

The number of active customers for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 1.3% year over year to 40.1 million from 39.6 million in the prior year period.

Total orders for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 1.5% year over year to 166.4 million from 163.9 million in the prior year period.

Chief Executive Officer Eric Shen stated, "We successfully regained business growth in the third quarter, driven by positive customer momentum, especially double-digit growth in Super VIP members, and broad-based strength across core categories. We have seen encouraging results since we strategically realigned the organization and reinforced the flywheel from merchandising, customer engagement to operations. Meanwhile, technology and AI are playing an increasingly vital role in unlocking growth potential and driving efficiency. Building on our unique position as an off-price retailer for brands, we are leaning into the opportunities ahead and firmly pursuing our long-term path to sustainable and profitable growth."

