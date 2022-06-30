VIPS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd (Symbol: VIPS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.56, changing hands as low as $9.54 per share. Vipshop Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading down about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VIPS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.75 per share, with $20.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.54.
