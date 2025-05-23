Viper Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 12 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $53.15, with a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. This current average represents a 5.6% decrease from the previous average price target of $56.30.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Viper Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $53.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $61.00 $62.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $54.00 $56.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $49.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $47.00 $49.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $57.00 $60.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $62.00 $63.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $56.00 $62.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $48.00 $51.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $49.00 $51.00 William Janela Mizuho Announces Outperform $56.00 - Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $51.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $51.00 $56.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Viper Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Viper Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Viper Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Viper Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Viper Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 30.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viper Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Viper Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

