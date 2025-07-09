Viper Energy Partners Prices Offering Of $1.6 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Viper Energy Inc. (VNOM) announced that its operating company, Viper Energy Partners LLC has priced an offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.900% senior notes that will mature on August 1, 2030 and $1.10 billion in aggregate principal amount of 5.700% senior notes that will mature on August 1, 2035. The price to the public was 99.902% of the principal amount for the 2030 Notes and 99.636% of the principal amount for the 2035 Notes.

The Notes Offering is expected to close on July 23, 2025.

The operating company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, redeeming Viper Energys 7.375% senior notes due 2031 and 5.375% senior notes due 2027 and, if Viper Energys previously announced acquisition of Sitio Royalties Corp. (Sitio) closes, redeeming Sitios 7.875% senior notes due 2028 and repaying Sitios borrowings under its revolving credit facility in connection with its termination, together with paying related fees, costs and expenses.

