Viper Energy, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.6 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Viper Energy announced a $1.6 billion senior notes offering for refinancing and general corporate purposes, closing expected on July 23, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Viper Energy, Inc. has announced a pricing for its $500 million offering of 4.900% senior notes maturing on August 1, 2030, and $1.1 billion in 5.700% senior notes maturing on August 1, 2035. The offering is set to close on July 23, 2025, pending customary closing conditions. The proceeds from this notes offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the redemption of existing senior notes and related expenses, and potentially to facilitate the acquisition of Sitio Royalties Corp., including redeeming its senior notes and repaying its credit facility. The notes will be sold under a registered offering with details available through various financial institutions and the SEC's website. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the timing and delivery of the offering, which may be subject to risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Viper Energy has successfully priced a significant offering of $1.6 billion in senior notes, which demonstrates strong investor demand and confidence in the company's financial strategy.

The proceeds from the Notes Offering are intended to strengthen the company's financial position by refinancing existing higher-interest debt, potentially reducing interest expenses.

The offering is expected to support Viper Energy’s strategic objectives, including the acquisition of Sitio Royalties Corp., enhancing its growth prospects in the oil and gas sector.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a significant debt offering of $1.6 billion could indicate potential liquidity concerns for Viper Energy, as the company is using these proceeds for corporate purposes including redeeming existing debt.

The issuance of new senior notes at lower interest rates than existing debt may signal a negative outlook on the company's financial stability or creditworthiness, given the need to refinance higher interest debt.

The press release highlights potential risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking statements, which may affect investor confidence in the company's future performance.

FAQ

What is the total amount of the Notes Offering by Viper Energy?

Viper Energy's Notes Offering totals $1.6 billion, comprised of two tranches: $500 million and $1.1 billion.

When do the 2030 and 2035 Notes mature?

The 2030 Notes will mature on August 1, 2030, and the 2035 Notes on August 1, 2035.

How will Viper Energy use the proceeds from the Notes Offering?

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt redemption and acquisition-related expenses.

Who are the joint book-running managers for the Notes Offering?

The joint book-running managers are Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital, BofA Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities.

Where can the prospectus for the Notes Offering be obtained?

The prospectus can be obtained from the joint book-running managers and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VNOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $VNOM stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VNOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VNOM in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VNOM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VNOM forecast page.

$VNOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNOM recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $VNOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $50.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Aaron Bilkoski from TD Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $51.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 William Janela from Mizuho set a target price of $55.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Kalei Akamine from B of A Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 05/23/2025

Full Release



MIDLAND, Texas, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNOM) announced today that its operating company, Viper Energy Partners LLC (the “Operating Company”) has priced an offering (the “Notes Offering”) of $500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 4.900% senior notes that will mature on August 1, 2030 (the “2030 Notes”) and $1,100,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 5.700% senior notes that will mature on August 1, 2035 (the “2035 Notes”, together with the 2030 Notes, the “Notes”). The price to the public was 99.902% of the principal amount for the 2030 Notes and 99.636% of the principal amount for the 2035 Notes.





The Notes Offering is expected to close on July 23, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





The Operating Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, redeeming Viper Energy’s 7.375% senior notes due 2031 and 5.375% senior notes due 2027 and, if Viper Energy’s previously announced acquisition of Sitio Royalties Corp. (“Sitio”) closes, redeeming Sitio’s 7.875% senior notes due 2028 and repaying Sitio’s borrowings under its revolving credit facility in connection with its termination, together with paying related fees, costs and expenses.





The Notes will be sold in a registered offering pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the base prospectus included in that registration statement and a prospectus supplement for the Notes Offering.





Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC have served as joint book-running managers for the Notes Offering. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and related base prospectus for the Notes Offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attention: Registration Department, Barclays Capital Inc. at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email to barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com and toll free at 1-888-603-5847; BofA Securities, Inc. at 201 North Tryon Street, NC1-022-02-25, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email to dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com and toll free at 1-800-294-1322; and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, by email to wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com and toll free at 1-800-645-3751. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and related base prospectus for the Notes Offering will also be available on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.







This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The Notes Offering may only be made by means of a prospectus supplement and related base prospectus.











About Viper Energy, Inc.









Viper Energy is a publicly traded corporation focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin.









Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those relating to the expected timing of the closing of the Notes Offering. All statements, other than historical facts, that address activities that Viper Energy, the Operating Company and/or New Cobra Pubco, Inc. (“New Viper”) assume, plan, expect, believe, intend or anticipate (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Viper Energy. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in Viper Energy’s, the Operating Company’s or New Viper’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, as applicable, their Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, their preliminary prospectus supplement for the Notes Offering and any amendments or supplements thereto, which can be obtained free of charge on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. Viper Energy, the Operating Company and New Viper undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.





Investor Contact:





Chip Seale





+1 432.247.6218





cseale@viperenergy.com





Source: Viper Energy, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.