VIOV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $172.14, changing hands as high as $173.50 per share. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIOV's low point in its 52 week range is $148.91 per share, with $193.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $173.45.

