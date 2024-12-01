News & Insights

Vintage Energy: Director’s Options Lapse Update

December 01, 2024 — 07:48 pm EST

Vintage Energy Ltd. (AU:VEN) has released an update.

Vintage Energy Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest as Ian Howarth’s 2,000,000 options have lapsed, leaving him with 27,124,396 ordinary shares. This update is critical for investors keeping tabs on insider activities as it may influence market perceptions of the company’s future performance.

