Vintage Energy: Director’s Change in Shareholding

Vintage Energy Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of Director Reginald George Nelson, who disposed of 2 million options, leaving him with 32,479,514 ordinary shares. This update may influence investor perception and trading activity as stakeholders assess the impact on the company’s stock value.

