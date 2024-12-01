News & Insights

Vintage Energy: Director’s Change in Shareholding

December 01, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vintage Energy Ltd. (AU:VEN) has released an update.

Vintage Energy Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of Director Reginald George Nelson, who disposed of 2 million options, leaving him with 32,479,514 ordinary shares. This update may influence investor perception and trading activity as stakeholders assess the impact on the company’s stock value.

