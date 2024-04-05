VinFast – Shaping the Future of Mobility

VinFast’s Tremendous Progress since Nasdaq Listing

Ever since listing on Nasdaq in November 2023, VinFast (Nasdaq: VFS), has been a leader in the electric vehicle space, with dominant market share in its home market, Vietnam. Fueled by an unrelenting drive to redefine electric mobility, the company has raced ahead with record-speed innovation and expansion. In 2025 alone, VinFast is reshaping its portfolio of 17 electric cars and electric two-wheelers while doubling its international footprint—a bold testament to its ambition to become a leading global force in sustainable transportation.



How VinFast will Continue to Grow in the Coming Years

This expansion has only inspired VinFast to continue to push the boundaries of what they are able to do. In 2026, VinFast plans to offer three distinct brands:

VinFast – The core brand, S s mart EVs for everyday life, designed for mainstream consumers who want reliability, safety, technology and attractive cost of ownership and best in class warranties.

S mart EVs for everyday life, designed for mainstream consumers who want reliability, safety, technology and attractive cost of ownership and best in class warranties. The Green series – EV solutions for commercial purpose and raise utilization for fleets.

Green – EV solutions for commercial purpose and raise utilization for fleets. The Lạc Hồng series – designed and catered to the ultra-luxury market that embodies Vietnamese hospitality, featuring premium materials and quality craftsmanship.

Through a distinct commitment to R&D and investment in technology, the sky is the limit for each of these different distinct brands.

“We want to make EV mobility accessible for everyone,” said Anne Pham, Deputy CEO of Investment at VinFast. “That is what our company is all about.”

As they look to innovate and invest in new technologies, VinFast is evolving its technology stack around three pillars: vehicle platform, architecture, and autonomy.

By increasing commonality and reducing components, VinFast next gen platform will be more cost efficient to produce and with more enhanced features.

VinFast is also re-engineering its Electrical/Electronic system into zonal architecture. All core software is now owned and controlled by VinFast, enabling rapid OTA updates, faster feature deployment, and consistent system stability. The change in architecture will allow for more customization by way of seamless integration between hardware and software such as predictive diagnostics, voice-based control, and the integration of 3rd party apps. These cutting-edge vehicles will be a strong player in the ever evolving and competitive world of electronic vehicles and technological integration in automobiles.

Finally on autonomy, VinFast is taking a two-step approach towards its ADAS/ autonomous driving roadmap, choosing to work collaboratively with external partners while strengthening its in-house capabilities.



How the entire Vingroup Ecosystem Plays into Expansion

The success of VinFast would not be possible without the entire Vingroup family of brands. The group of brands provides a unique ecosystem that accelerates growth and technological innovation. For example, VinFast is prominently featured in Vinhomes Green Paradise project, a next generation metropolis in Ho Chi Minh City, developed by Vinhomes, one of the largest and leading property developers in Vietnam and Asia. The township will span ~2, 870 hectares and will feature vast smart infrastructure in urban development with optimization in green transportation and energy organization. It will also help create an advanced industrial ecosystem that has a zero-emission internal mobility system and utilizes 100% renewable power with battery storage system creating a self-reinforcing loop of innovation.

“Vingroup is undoubtably very important to VinFast,” said Pham. “It is our strategic backbone.”



End of Decade Forecast

VinFast continues to keep its eyes on both the near horizon and the long road ahead. By the end of the decade, VinFast will be a multi-brand, full-line EV manufacturer spanning passenger, commercial, and autonomous segments. They will move from building EVs to building an entire mobility ecosystem for everyone, everywhere.

“We want to be leading the transition from traditional to electric vehicles in all of the markets we touch,” said Pham.