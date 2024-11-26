VinFast Auto reports unaudited Q3 revenue $511.6M, up 49.3% year-over-year

VinFast reported third-quarter results, delivering 21,912 vehicles, a 115% year-over-year increase. Madam Thuy Le, Chairwoman of VinFast, said: “The third quarter’s result was underpinned by a robust September, as we recorded the highest monthly deliveries in our home market, Vietnam. This marks a historic milestone for Vietnam’s automotive industry where, for the first time since we were established seven years ago, a domestic OEM has outperformed international competitors to become the market leader across the passenger vehicle market. We expect to finish 2024 on a strong note and meet our 80,000-vehicle delivery target, as the momentum in Q3 has continued into Q4. Producing high-quality electric vehicles is a complex task, one that requires unwavering dedication and fortitude to navigate ongoing uncertainties. Every day we are learning how to make durable and exciting EVs that will be a key part of the global transition to green mobility. The path to green mobility is challenging, but our commitment to this future is resolute-because the future is, without question, electric.”

