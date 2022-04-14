VINCI Highways Increases Global Stake In Confederation Bridge Concession To 85%

(RTTNews) - VINCI Highways, a VINCI Concessions subsidiary, has agreed with OMERS Infrastructure to acquire its 65.1% stake in Strait Crossing Development Inc, the company owning the concession contract of the Confederation Bridge in Canada until 2032. The Confederation Bridge connects Prince Edward Island Province and New-Brunswick.

With the acquisition, VINCI Highways, a long-term shareholder of Strait Crossing Development, increases its stake in the company from 19.9% to 85%. It will be fully consolidated by VINCI. The closing of the deal remains subject to obtaining the regulatory authorizations from the competent authorities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.