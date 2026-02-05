Vinci FY25 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) Thursday reported full-year 2025 net income attributable to owners of the parent of 4.90 billion euros or 8.65 euros per share, up from 4.86 billion euros or 8.43 euros per share last year.

Consolidated revenue was 74.60 billion euros, up 4.2% from 71.62 billion euros reported last year.

In France, revenue was 30.79 billion euros, up 2% on an actual basis, and up 1.7% on a like-for-like basis.

Concessions revenue totaled 12.22 billion euros, up 4.9% on an actual basis and 3.9% on a like-for-like basis compared with last year. Energy Solutions rose 7.8% to 29.61 billion euros, while Construction revenues gained 1% to 33.24 billion euros.

