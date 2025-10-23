Vinci 9-Month Revenues Up 3.7%

(RTTNews) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) Thursday reported its nine-month revenues of 54.25 billion euros, up 3.7% from 52.31 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues rose 2.0%.

Concession revenues gained 5.4% to 9.38 billion euros, while Energy Solutions gained 6.7% to 20.73 billion euros. Construction gained 0.8% to 24.48 billion euros.

Outside France, revenue came to 31.36 billion euros, up 5.3% on an actual basis and up 2.3% on a like-for-like basis.

In France, revenue was 22.90 billion euros, up 1.6% on an actual basis and up 1.6% on a like-for-like basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.