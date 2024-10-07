News & Insights

Markets
VINC

Vincerx Reports Positive Initial Clinical Data From VIP943 Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Study

October 07, 2024 — 11:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) announced two complete responses in the ongoing first-in-human, Phase 1 dose-escalation study of VIP943, the Company's next-generation antibody-drug conjugate or ADC being evaluated in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or AML, higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS), and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). VIP943 demonstrated promising safety and tolerability and achieves two complete responses to date in Phase 1 dose-escalation study, reinforcing the program's potential and validating the VersAptx Platform technology.

The company anticipates providing another data update on the ongoing Phase 1 VIP943 study by the end of the year.

VIP236 is Vincerx's first-in-class small molecule drug conjugate (SMDC) being evaluated in an ongoing first-in-human, Phase 1 dose-escalation study as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The company noted VIP236 continued to show a favorable safety and tolerability profile in these 29 patients, with no instances of the dose-limiting side effects commonly associated with camptothecins, such as life-threatening diarrhea, severe stomatitis/mucositis, or interstitial lung disease. These results support the potential role of VIP236 as a strong combination agent for the treatment of advanced cancers.

Considering the promising VIP236 clinical data, the Company intends to pursue a strategic partner to champion its future development for the benefit of patients.

By transitioning VIP236 to a partnering asset, the company plans to streamline its operations and focus its efforts on the continued development of its lead ADC, VIP943.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VINC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.