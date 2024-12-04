Vincerx Pharma announces workforce reduction of 55%, cost-control measures

Vincerx Pharma (VINC) announced plans to implement cost-controls and explore strategic alternatives to support advancing the Phase 1 study of VIP943, the company’s novel CD123-targeted antibody-drug conjugate developed with the company’s next-generation VersAptx platform. “We believe VIP943 is a highly differentiated and valuable asset, and we remain fully committed to advancing this program,” said Ahmed Hamdy, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. “As we shared in October, the Phase 1 dose-escalation study of VIP943 has demonstrated encouraging safety, efficacy, and tolerability. Of nine evaluable patients, one patient whose acute myeloid leukemia relapsed post-transplant achieved a CRi and one patient with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome achieved a CRL. Notably, since October, the patient with CRi has continued to improve, with their most recent bone marrow results showing only 1% cancer cells. This patient has now been on the study for seven months and counting. Monotherapy responses in post-transplant patients are rare, so we believe this type of response highlights the potential of VIP943 in this challenging population and supports the next-generation technology of our VersAptx platform.” Dr. Hamdy continued, “Our immediate focus is to give the program time to generate more data, with results from additional cohorts expected by early Q1 2025. To support this, we are implementing significant cost-cutting measures to focus resources on VIP943’s advancement. Additionally, we will begin exploring strategic alternatives to complement our ongoing fundraising efforts, with the goal of maximizing the value of the VIP943 program and our VersAptx platform.” As part of its review of potential strategic alternatives, Vincerx will consider options such as out-licensing, merger and acquisition opportunities, including reverse mergers, sales of assets and technologies, and other transactions. To streamline operations and focus resources, Vincerx will implement a significant reduction in force of approximately 55%. There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any agreements or transactions, or as to the timing of any such agreements or transactions. The company is in the process of engaging a financial advisor to assist in the strategic review process. Vincerx has not set a timetable for completion of the evaluation process and does not intend to disclose further developments or guidance on the status of its exploration of strategic alternatives unless and until it is determined that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary. As of October 31, the company had approximately $8.4M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

