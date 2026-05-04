Vince Holding's DTC Strength Masks Underlying Wholesale Softness

Vince Holding Corp.’s VNCE fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 performance underscores a widening divergence between its direct-to-consumer momentum and underlying softness in wholesale. The company delivered a 4.7% year-over-year increase in total net sales to $83.7 million, driven by a 10.4% jump in its direct-to-consumer business, which offset a 1.2% decline in wholesale revenues.



The direct-to-consumer channel benefited from improved customer experience initiatives, stronger full-price selling and pricing actions that were well absorbed by consumers. Growth was broad-based across both e-commerce and physical stores, signaling solid brand engagement and execution in owned channels. This strength also extended into early fiscal 2026, reinforcing management’s emphasis on further investment in retail and digital capabilities.



However, this outperformance contrasts with the wholesale segment, which declined modestly in the quarter. The weakness was largely driven by Vince Holding’s decision to pause shipments to Saks Global. This disruption created a $2-million sales headwind and led the company to recognize $6 million in bad debt expense, pushing SG&A expenses to 52.6% of net sales. While management remains optimistic about its relationships with Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s, wholesale is navigating a more uneven environment.



Although the DTC business achieved outsized performance through increased conversion and higher absorbed prices, these gains were vital in offsetting wholesale-related losses and a 300-basis-point margin contraction caused by tariffs.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Vince Holding

Vince Holding, which competes with Ralph Lauren Corporation RL and Capri Holdings Limited CPRI, has seen its shares surge 145.5% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 11.9%. While shares of Ralph Lauren have rallied 52.3%, those of Capri Holdings have risen 27.4% in the aforementioned period.





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From a valuation standpoint, Vince Holding’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio stands at 0.20, above its median level of 0.11 but lower than the industry’s ratio of 2.34. VNCE carries a Value Score of A. VNCE is trading at a discount to Ralph Lauren (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 2.58) and Capri Holdings (0.66).





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vince Holding’s current financial-year sales implies year-over-year growth of 4.5%, while the consensus estimate for earnings suggests a decline of 15.9%. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 5% rise in sales and 43.2% growth in earnings.





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Vince Holding currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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