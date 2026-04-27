Vince Holding (VNCE) Price Target Increased by 28.57% to 6.88

The average one-year price target for Vince Holding (NasdaqCM:VNCE) has been revised to $6.88 / share. This is an increase of 28.57% from the prior estimate of $5.36 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.35% from the latest reported closing price of $4.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vince Holding. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 19.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNCE is 0.00%, an increase of 80.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 86.06% to 1,499K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FreeGulliver holds 484K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares , representing an increase of 67.06%.

Two Sigma Investments holds 191K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares , representing an increase of 60.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNCE by 190.78% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 137K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 41.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNCE by 144.05% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 60K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors holds 52K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNCE by 36.48% over the last quarter.

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