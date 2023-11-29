News & Insights

Vince Holding Appoints John Szczepanski As CFO

November 29, 2023 — 08:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE), an apparel manufacturer, on Monday announced that it has appointed John Szczepanski as chief financial officer, effective January 2.

Szczepanski is succeeding Michael Hand who took over as the interim CFO when the previous finance chief resigned in June.

John Szczepanski as over 20 years of experience as a finance professional and has spent the majority of his career with Ralph Lauren Corporation.

On Tuesday, Vince shares closed at $1.25, up 0.80% on the New York Stock Exchange.

