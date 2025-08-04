Markets
Vimeo, Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q2, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $6.29 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $10.12 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $104.65 million from $104.38 million last year.

Vimeo, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.29 Mln. vs. $10.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $104.65 Mln vs. $104.38 Mln last year.

The company expects revenue of close to $106 million, operating income of about $2 million for the third quarter.

The company continues to expect accelerated growth in 2025, with full-year revenue projected to increase in the low single digits.

The company still expects operating income for fiscal year 2025 to be approximately $6 million.

