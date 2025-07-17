Vimeo, Inc. Announces Date for Q2 2025 Earnings Report and Live Video Event

Vimeo will release its Q2 2025 earnings on August 4, 2025, with a livestream event at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Quiver AI Summary
Vimeo, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings report on August 4, 2025, after market close, with results available on its Investor Relations website. The company will also host a live video conference at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to address questions from the public. Vimeo is known as an innovative video experience platform, serving a diverse community of users, including creative storytellers and large corporations, who collectively generate billions of video views each month. Additional information can be found on their website.
Potential Positives
- Vimeo has scheduled its second quarter 2025 earnings report, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.
- The earnings video event includes a live stream, promoting interactive engagement with stakeholders and enhancing investor relations.
- The company's ability to reach millions of users, including large organizations, highlights its strong market position within the video experience sector.
Potential Negatives
- The timing of the earnings report may indicate potentially poor financial performance, as companies often aim to present positive results in a more favorable schedule.
- The reliance on a video format for earnings discussions may alienate some traditional investors who prefer detailed reports and written analyses.
- Vimeo's description as "the world's most innovative video experience platform" raises expectations that may not align with actual performance, potentially leading to disappointment if results do not meet these high standards.
FAQ
When will Vimeo announce its second quarter 2025 earnings?
Vimeo will announce its second quarter 2025 earnings after market close on August 4, 2025.
How can I access Vimeo's earnings report?
The earnings report will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Vimeo's website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.
What time is the Vimeo earnings video event?
The earnings video event will take place at 5:00 p.m. ET on August 4, 2025.
Will the Vimeo earnings video event be publicly accessible?
Yes, the live stream and replay of the Vimeo earnings video will be accessible to the public.
How can I contact Vimeo Investor Relations?
You can contact Vimeo Investor Relations via email at ir@vimeo.com.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$VMEO Insider Trading Activity
$VMEO insiders have traded $VMEO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT RAYMOND PETROCELLI (Chief Product & Tech Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $107,592
- GLENN SCHIFFMAN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $106,199
- PHILIP D MOYER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 18,519 shares for an estimated $100,021
- GILLIAN MUNSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,272 shares for an estimated $39,329
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$VMEO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $VMEO stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 4,488,607 shares (+74.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,610,072
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 3,337,354 shares (+279.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,554,482
- HARVEY PARTNERS, LLC removed 2,256,000 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,866,560
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 2,155,558 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,338,235
- LYNROCK LAKE LP added 1,242,549 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,535,807
- DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,167,519 shares (+19.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,141,149
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,144,502 shares (+175.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,020,080
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$VMEO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VMEO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VMEO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VMEO forecast page.
$VMEO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VMEO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VMEO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.7.
Here are some recent targets:
- Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $8.0 on 05/06/2025
- Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $5.4 on 04/07/2025
Full Release
NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) today announced the date for its second quarter 2025 earnings report and earnings video event. After the close of market trading on Monday, August 4, 2025, Vimeo will post its results on the Investor Relations section of its website at
https://www.vimeo.com/investors
. On the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET, Vimeo will livestream a video conference to answer questions. The live stream and replay of the video will be accessible to the public at
https://www.vimeo.com/investors
.
About Vimeo:
Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at
www.vimeo.com
.
Contact Us
Vimeo Investor Relations
ir@vimeo.com
Vimeo Communications
Frank Filiatrault
press@vimeo.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.