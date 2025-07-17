Vimeo, Inc. Announces Date for Q2 2025 Earnings Report and Live Video Event

Vimeo will release its Q2 2025 earnings on August 4, 2025, with a livestream event at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Vimeo, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings report on August 4, 2025, after market close, with results available on its Investor Relations website. The company will also host a live video conference at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to address questions from the public. Vimeo is known as an innovative video experience platform, serving a diverse community of users, including creative storytellers and large corporations, who collectively generate billions of video views each month. Additional information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Vimeo has scheduled its second quarter 2025 earnings report, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The earnings video event includes a live stream, promoting interactive engagement with stakeholders and enhancing investor relations.

The company's ability to reach millions of users, including large organizations, highlights its strong market position within the video experience sector.

Potential Negatives

The timing of the earnings report may indicate potentially poor financial performance, as companies often aim to present positive results in a more favorable schedule.



The reliance on a video format for earnings discussions may alienate some traditional investors who prefer detailed reports and written analyses.



Vimeo's description as "the world's most innovative video experience platform" raises expectations that may not align with actual performance, potentially leading to disappointment if results do not meet these high standards.

FAQ

When will Vimeo announce its second quarter 2025 earnings?

Vimeo will announce its second quarter 2025 earnings after market close on August 4, 2025.

How can I access Vimeo's earnings report?

The earnings report will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Vimeo's website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

What time is the Vimeo earnings video event?

The earnings video event will take place at 5:00 p.m. ET on August 4, 2025.

Will the Vimeo earnings video event be publicly accessible?

Yes, the live stream and replay of the Vimeo earnings video will be accessible to the public.

How can I contact Vimeo Investor Relations?

You can contact Vimeo Investor Relations via email at ir@vimeo.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VMEO Insider Trading Activity

$VMEO insiders have traded $VMEO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT RAYMOND PETROCELLI (Chief Product & Tech Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $107,592

GLENN SCHIFFMAN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $106,199

PHILIP D MOYER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 18,519 shares for an estimated $100,021

GILLIAN MUNSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,272 shares for an estimated $39,329

$VMEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $VMEO stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VMEO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VMEO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

$VMEO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VMEO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VMEO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.7.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $8.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $5.4 on 04/07/2025

