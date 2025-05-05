Vimeo Announces First Quarter 2025 Shareholder Letter and Live Stream Video Conference

Vimeo will stream a video conference today to discuss its Q1 2025 results and provide forward-looking information.

Vimeo announced the release of its first quarter 2025 shareholder letter on its investor relations website and will host a live video conference today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its quarterly results and answer questions. The live stream will provide important forward-looking information relevant to investors. Vimeo, listed on NASDAQ as VMEO, is a leading video experience platform that allows users to create high-quality video content, serving millions of users worldwide, including large organizations, with billions of views each month. Further information about Vimeo can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Vimeo has posted its first quarter 2025 shareholder letter, indicating transparency and communication with investors.

The company is holding a live stream video conference to answer questions regarding its quarterly results, fostering investor engagement and accessibility.

The inclusion of forward-looking information in the live stream may provide insights into Vimeo's future business prospects, potentially enhancing investor confidence.

Vimeo highlights its position as an innovative video experience platform, emphasizing its growth and service to a diverse community, which may attract investor interest.

Potential Negatives

Vimeo's decision to include forward-looking information may raise concerns among investors about potential volatility and uncertainty in future performance.



The emphasis on a live stream event for disclosing results could highlight a lack of confidence in the written shareholder letter's ability to communicate key information effectively.



Inviting public participation to a potentially critical financial overview may lead to negative publicity or scrutiny if the results do not meet market expectations.

FAQ

What date did Vimeo release its first quarter 2025 shareholder letter?

Vimeo posted its first quarter 2025 shareholder letter on May 5, 2025.

Where can I find the Vimeo investor relations information?

You can find Vimeo's investor relations information at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

What time is the Vimeo live stream for Q1 2025 results?

The Vimeo live stream for Q1 2025 results is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who can attend the Vimeo live stream event?

The live stream event is open to the public for anyone interested in Vimeo's financial results.

How does Vimeo serve its community of users?

Vimeo serves millions of users by enabling them to create high-quality video experiences for diverse audiences.

$VMEO Insider Trading Activity

$VMEO insiders have traded $VMEO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT RAYMOND PETROCELLI (Chief Product & Tech Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $107,592

GLENN SCHIFFMAN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $106,199

PHILIP D MOYER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 18,519 shares for an estimated $100,021

GILLIAN MUNSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,272 shares for an estimated $39,329

$VMEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $VMEO stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo posted its first quarter 2025 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors





https://www.vimeo.com/investors





. Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its first quarter results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This live stream will include disclosure of certain information, including forward-looking information, which may be material to an investor's understanding of Vimeo's business. The live stream will be open to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors





https://www.vimeo.com/investors





.







About Vimeo







Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com



www.vimeo.com



.









