Villanova Slashes Position in AL Stock, in a Textbook Example of When to Sell a Stock

Key Points

Sold 66,230 shares of Air Lease; estimated transaction value $4.23 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end stake value decreased by $4.18 million, reflecting both trading and price changes

Transaction represented a 2.98% decrease in fund AUM

Post-sale holding: 64,908 shares valued at $4.17 million

Position now represents 2.94% of AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Air Lease ›

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC reported a sale of 66,230 shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) in its February 24, 2026, SEC filing, estimating the transaction value at $4.23 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to its SEC filing dated February 24, 2026, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC reduced its position in Air Lease by 66,230 shares. The estimated transaction value was $4.23 million, calculated using the quarterly average share price. The fund’s remaining stake was 64,908 shares, with the value of the position at quarter-end decreasing by $4.18 million, reflecting both the share sale and market price movements.

What Else to Know

Villanova’s Air Lease position now accounts for 2.94% of its $141.87 million reportable U.S. equity AUM after the sale.

Top five holdings as of the filing:

NYSE: NATL: $6.56 million (4.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: OZK: $5.81 million (4.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: EEFT: $5.20 million (3.7% of AUM)

NYSE: AXS: $5.00 million (3.5% of AUM)

NYSE: CARS: $4.95 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of February 23, 2026, Air Lease shares were priced at $64.95, up 38.9% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 24.74 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.96 billion Net income (TTM) $1.09 billion Dividend yield 1.36% Price (as of market close February 23, 2026) $64.95

Company Snapshot

Provides commercial jet aircraft leasing, sales of aircraft from its lease portfolio, and fleet management services.

Generates revenue through aircraft leasing and sales to airlines and other third parties.

Serves global airlines as its main customer base.

Air Lease is a leading provider of aircraft leasing solutions, offering a diversified fleet to airlines worldwide.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Villanova Investment Management, a Pennsylvania-based independent investment firm, recently disclosed the sale of more than 66,000 shares of Air Lease stock valued at about $4.2 million. Here’s what investors need to know.

First off, we must address the big news when it comes to Air Lease stock: The company is being acquired by a consortium of investors. The group offered $65 per share for Air Lease on September 2, 2025, and the offer has been accepted by Air Lease shareholders as of December 18, 2025. The only remaining steps in the process are the official closing of the deal, pursuant to final regulatory clearances. As part of this final process, Air Lease stock will be delisted, with any remaining shareholders receiving the cash value of the shares ($65). This is a classic example of when to sell a stock.

What’s more, it provides a rationale into Villanova’s decision to reduce its position in Air Lease stock during the fourth quarter (the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025). The firm is simply reducing its position in a stock that will soon be delisted. By selling its shares, Villanova can now redeploy its capital into other assets that present a greater potential return on investment.

Should you buy stock in Air Lease right now?

Before you buy stock in Air Lease, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Air Lease wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cars.com and Euronet Worldwide. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.