BioTech
VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Announces Positive Data From Phase 2 VENTURE Study

August 19, 2025 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Tuesday announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2 VENTURE study of the oral tablet formulation of VK2735, the company's drug candidate for the treatment of obesity. The study met its primary goal.

In the study, participants receiving the oral tablet formulation of VK2735 showed statistically significant reductions in mean body weight of up to 12.2% from baseline and up to 10.9% compared to placebo. Further, the drug candidate was shown to be safe and well tolerated with mild to moderate treatment emergent adverse events.

VK2735 is being developed in both oral and subcutaneous formulations for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders such as obesity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VKTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.