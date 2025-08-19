Viking Therapeutics Announces Positive Data From Phase 2 VENTURE Study

(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Tuesday announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2 VENTURE study of the oral tablet formulation of VK2735, the company's drug candidate for the treatment of obesity. The study met its primary goal.

In the study, participants receiving the oral tablet formulation of VK2735 showed statistically significant reductions in mean body weight of up to 12.2% from baseline and up to 10.9% compared to placebo. Further, the drug candidate was shown to be safe and well tolerated with mild to moderate treatment emergent adverse events.

VK2735 is being developed in both oral and subcutaneous formulations for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders such as obesity.

