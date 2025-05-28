Viking Q1 Loss Narrower-Than-Expected, Revenues Beat Estimates

Viking Holdings ( VIK ) incurred a loss of 24 cents per share in the first quarter of 2025 compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents per share. Loss per share was 3 cents in the first quarter of 2024.

Total revenues of $897.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.49% and improved 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was driven by increased Capacity Passenger Cruise Days (capacity PCDs) and higher revenue per PCD in 2025 compared to 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $72.8 million, an increase of $77.3 million from the first quarter of 2024. The uptick in adjusted EBITDA was owing to the increased capacity of PCDs and higher revenue per PCD. Adjusted gross margin grew 23.8% from the year-ago quarter.

During the first quarter of 2025, capacity PCDs improved 14.9% year over year owing to the addition of two new river vessels and a new ocean ship delivered in 2024.

Torstein Hagen, chairman and chief executive officer of Viking, stated, "Viking is off to a remarkable start in 2025, with our first quarter financial performance underscoring the continued momentum in our business. During the quarter, we increased capacity by 14.9% and simultaneously delivered a 7.1% growth in Net Yield – clear indicators of the robust demand for meaningful and enriching travel experiences among our core demographic. We are also delighted to have already booked 92% of our capacity for the 2025 season. Looking ahead, we remain firmly focused on generating demand and delivering best-in-class differentiated products through our one Viking brand, which will advance our long-term strategy of thoughtful, sustainable growth."

Vessel operating expenses increased 10.2% year over year, and vessel operating expenses, excluding fuel, increased 12.2% year over year, owing to the increase in the size of the company's fleet in 2025 compared to 2024.

VIK’s first-quarter results reflect the seasonality of its business. While VIK’s ocean, expedition and Mississippi products operate year-round, the primary cruising season for VIK’s river product is from April to October.

As of March 31, 2025, VIK had $2.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn revolver facility of $375.0 million. The company’s net debt was $2.9 billion.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.NCLH reported first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both top and bottom lines decreased on a year-over-year basis.

Results in the quarter were hurt by a 2% decline in Capacity Days, stemming from a higher number of Berths out of service due to larger ships undergoing dry-dock, as well as a strategic move to reduce passenger air participation rates. For 2025, Norwegian Cruise anticipates occupancy to be approximately 102.5% compared with the prior guidance of 103.4% and Capacity Days to be about 24.545 million.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.CZR reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassing the same. Nonetheless, both top and bottom lines improved on a year-over-year basis.

Caesars Entertainment’s first-quarter performance was driven by record results in the Digital segment. Growth in the regional segment, supported by recently opened properties, and solid performance in Las Vegas, despite a tough comparison to last year’s Super Bowl period, also aided the quarter’s performance.

