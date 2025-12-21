VIG vs. VYM: Which Vanguard Dividend ETF Is the Better Buy?

Key Points

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) focuses on long-term dividend growth stocks.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) targets stocks with above-average yields.

With the economy and the labor market looking weaker heading into the new year, one of these ETFs holds the advantage in terms of portfolio positioning.

If you're looking for conservative dividend stock exposure in your portfolio, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM) have probably shown up on your radar at some point.

And for good reason. They're among the largest dividend ETFs in the world. They have razor-thin expense ratios. They have solid long-term track records. In short, either would make a great core portfolio holding.

But they're very different. VIG targets dividend growers. VYM goes after high-yield stocks. They work well together because their compositions tend to be quite different. But what if you want to own just one? Does the current environment favor one over the other?

Let's put the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF side by side to see which one comes out on top.

What is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)?

VIG tracks the performance of the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index. It targets the stocks of companies that have increased their dividend payments for the past 10 years, while excluding the top 25% highest-yielding companies based on indicated annual dividend yield.

Its strategy of considering forward-looking yields and eliminating high-yielders helps ensure it avoids some of the yield traps that could damage overall performance. Its market-cap-weighting methodology, however, gives greater weight to bigger companies, not those with better dividend histories.

What is the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)?

VYM tracks the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. It includes companies whose forecasted dividend payments are higher than average. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are excluded.

Because it uses a broad starting universe, selecting the top half of yields waters down its exposure as a pure high-yielder. The fact that it also market-cap-weights the portfolio means that there's even less emphasis on the yield aspect of the portfolio.

The numbers

In true Vanguardian fashion, both ETFs are extremely cheap. VIG's and VYM's expense ratios of 0.05% and 0.06%, respectively, are among the lowest in the dividend ETF space.

VYM, not surprisingly, does come with a substantially higher yield. Its 2.4% yield beats out VIG's more modest 1.6% by a fairly wide margin. From a pure income generation standpoint, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF gets the win.

Size and tradeability aren't issues for either ETF. VIG has $102 billion in assets under management (AUM), while VYM is at roughly $69 billion. Both are heavily traded, and trading spreads are very tight.

The portfolios

One would think that a portfolio targeting long-term dividend growers would feature more mature and defensive companies. However, the construction methodology of the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF actually gives it more of a growth tilt.

VIG's top sector holdings are technology (27.8%), financials (21.4%), and healthcare (16.7%). The high allocation to tech is unusual among dividend ETFs, but the cap-weighting strategy helps make Broadcom, Microsoft, and Apple the top three holdings. Not exactly your traditional dividend portfolio.

VYM's top sector holdings are financials (21%), technology (14.3%), and industrials (12.9%). It's actually more diversified, with seven sectors receiving allocations of at least 8%. The cap weighting has an impact here, too, with Broadcom, JPMorgan Chase, and ExxonMobil holding the top three spots. But at least it looks more like a traditional dividend fund.

The economic backdrop

Over the past month or so, the tech rally has begun running out of steam. Cyclicals have started outperforming, and that's the sweet spot where VYM often invests. The tech overweight, which had been serving VIG well, has turned into a bit of an anchor since the start of November.

If the economy continues to slow and the labor market weakens further, it stands to reason that value stocks could hold up better. That's looking more and more like the direction the U.S. economy is heading in. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.6% in November, its highest level in more than four years, and job growth has stagnated. Given what else we know about affordability and pricing pressures, risk-on sentiment could deteriorate in 2026.

If that happens, VYM's portfolio, which is about 20% cheaper on a price-to-earnings basis than VIG's, may be set up to outperform.

The verdict

I prefer the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF over the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF at the moment.

VIG's tech overweight could become problematic if investor confidence weakens and valuations unwind. The trouble in the labor market is getting worse, and I expect the value-oriented nature of VYM to make it the better performer.

