Vifor Pharma Settles Patent Litigations Regarding Injectafer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Under a settlement agreement of Injectafer patent litigation, Vifor Pharma (GNHAF.OB) and American Regent will grant Mylan Laboratories Ltd., and Sandoz, Inc., licenses to market generic ferric carboxymaltose products in the U.S. beginning 1 July 2026. The settlement agreements resolve the patent litigation brought in response to Abbreviated New Drug Applications seeking approval by the FDA to market a generic version of Injectafer.

Oliver Kronenberg, Group General Counsel of Vifor Pharma, said: "With these agreements in place, we can continue to focus on addressing the significant remaining unmet medical need to diagnose and appropriately treat iron deficiency anemia to improve lives of U.S. patients, together with our partner American Regent."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.