Viewbix Inc. and Metagramm Software Ltd. Launch Advanced On-Premises Grammar Engine for Enhanced Enterprise Language Accuracy

Metagramm launches an on-premises grammar engine for enterprises, enhancing language accuracy and data privacy in communications.

Viewbix Inc. announced the launch of a new advanced on-premises grammar engine through its subsidiary Metagramm Software Ltd., aimed at enhancing language accuracy for large organizations with strict data privacy requirements. Unlike conventional cloud-based grammar tools, this enterprise-grade solution operates entirely within the customer's secure environment, ensuring full data control and compliance with security standards. The engine is tailored to the specific linguistic needs of each organization, trained on internal documents and communication guidelines to provide precise grammar, tone, and style corrections. It supports multilingual capabilities, making it suitable for sectors like finance, law, healthcare, and government. This innovative grammar tool promises to revolutionize enterprise communication by delivering customized corrections while safeguarding sensitive information.

Potential Positives

Introduction of an advanced on-premise grammar engine specifically designed for large organizations, enhancing language accuracy and compliance with data privacy regulations.

The new solution offers custom language models that are trained on the user's internal documents, ensuring tailored communication and relevance to organizational needs.

Enterprise-grade accuracy in grammar, tone, and style corrections tailored to specific industries such as finance, law, healthcare, and government.

Multilingual capabilities broaden the potential applications of the grammar engine across various sectors and languages, catering to a diverse client base.

Potential Negatives

Press release focuses heavily on future product offerings without providing evidence of current market demand or competition, raising concerns about the feasibility and potential success of the new grammar engine.



Use of forward-looking statements may create uncertainty for investors, as it highlights risks and unreliability in future projections, which could affect stock performance negatively.



No specific information on customer acquisition strategies or partnerships, leaving ambiguity regarding the company’s ability to penetrate target markets effectively.

FAQ

What is the new grammar engine from Metagramm?

The new grammar engine is an advanced on-premise solution designed for large organizations, focusing on high linguistic accuracy and data privacy.

How does the Metagramm grammar engine ensure data privacy?

It is deployed entirely on-premises, ensuring full data control and compliance with security regulations without external data sharing.

What industries can benefit from the new grammar engine?

It is ideal for sectors like finance, law, healthcare, and government where secure and precise communication is critical.

How does the engine learn and improve its suggestions?

The engine is trained using the organization's internal data, allowing for tailored grammar, tone, and style corrections that reflect its unique voice.

What are the key features of the Metagramm grammar engine?

Key features include on-premise deployment, custom language models, enterprise-grade accuracy, secure integration, and multilingual capabilities.

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the “Company”), a global developer of ad-tech innovative technologies, today announces that Metagramm Software Ltd. (“Metagramm”), a leading innovator in enterprise AI solutions and its wholly-owned subsidiary, unveils a new advanced on-premise grammar engine, designed specifically for large organizations that demand high linguistic accuracy, data privacy, and tailored communication standards.





Unlike generic grammar tools, this enterprise-grade solution will be deployed entirely on-premises, ensuring full data control and compliance with strict security regulations. The engine is trained and continuously adapted using the company’s internal data to allow highly accurate grammar, tone, and style corrections that reflect the unique voice and terminology of each organization.





“Most grammar engines are cloud-based and trained on general public data, which often fails to meet the needs of enterprise-level communication,” said Amit Greener, CEO of Metagramm. “Our solution is different—it will be integrated into the customer’s secure environment and will learn from its own data. That means better accuracy, more relevant suggestions, and no data exposure. The new solution is based on our core technology that was developed by a team of experts over the year, which we believe will allow us to launch the new solution in the next six months.”







Key Features:









On-Premise Deployment: Total data privacy and control with no external data sharing.



Custom Language Models: Trained in the user’s own documents, emails, and communication guidelines.



Enterprise-Grade Accuracy: Grammar, tone, and style corrections tailored to industry-specific language.



Secure Integration: Seamlessly connects with internal systems, like document management, intranet platforms, and email servers.



Multilingual Capabilities: Support for multiple languages with localized grammar intelligence.



The Grammar Engine is ideal for various sectors, such as finance, law, healthcare, and government, where secure, precise communication is mission-critical.









Metagramm ​specializes in developing advanced writing assistance tools that leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) technologies. Their flagship product, Bubbl, is an innovative writing tool designed to provide personalized and customized text tailored to the user's unique expression.







Viewbix, through certain of its subsidiaries Gix Media Ltd. and Cortex Media Group Ltd., operates in the field of digital advertising. The Group has two main activities search and digital content. The search develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. The digital content is engaged in the creation and editing of content, in different languages, for different target audiences, for the purposes of generating revenues from leading advertising platforms, including Google, Facebook, Yahoo and Apple, by utilizing such content to obtain internet user traffic for its advertisers. Viewbix’s technological tools allow advertisers and website owners to earn more from their advertising campaigns and generate additional profits from their websites.





For more information about Viewbix, visit



https://view-bix.com/









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Viewbix is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected timing of the commencement of trading of its shares of common stock on the Nasdaq and that the listing will enhance the Company's visibility and accelerate its growth trajectory. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Viewbix's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.





The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Viewbix undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







