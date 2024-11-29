News & Insights

Video River Networks Faces SEC Lawsuit Allegations

November 29, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Video River Networks ( (NIHK) ) has shared an update.

The Company has been named in a lawsuit filed by the SEC alleging violations involving its executives and associated entities, with the SEC seeking injunctions against key figures. As the legal team evaluates the path forward, the company emphasizes caution regarding forward-looking statements, acknowledging that actual outcomes could vary significantly from current expectations.

