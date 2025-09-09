Video Games ETF (NERD) Hits New 52-Week High

Roundhill Video Games ETF NERD is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 67.6% from its 52-week low price of $16.71/share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

NERD in Focus

The underlying Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games Software Index looks to follow the performance of exchange-listed companies engaged in video game publishing and video game development. The product charges 50 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

AppLovin Corp APP shares gained 11.6% on Sept. 8, 2025 as the stock is about to enter the S&P 500. The company would join the index on September 22. The ETF NERD invests about 12% of its weight in AppLovin stock, pushing the ETF higher on Sept. 8, 2025.

More Gains Ahead?

The ETF NERD might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 62.81, which gives cues of a further rally.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

