Videndum Posts Wider Loss From Cont. Ops. In H1

(RTTNews) - Videndum posted a first half pretax loss of 22.9 million pounds compared to a loss of 10.8 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 24.4 pence compared to a loss of 10.8 pence. Adjusted loss before tax was 14.3 million pounds compared to profit of 6.9 million pounds, previous year. Adjusted loss per share from continuing operations was 11.2 pence compared to profit of 5.6 pence.

For the half year ended 30 June 2025, revenue declined to 115.4 million pounds from 153.3 million pounds, previous year.

