Victory Securities Appoints Joint CEOs And Names Kou Kuen As Board Chairman

(RTTNews) - Victory Securities (Holdings) Company Limited (8540.HK) on Thursday announced leadership changes effective January 15, 2026, with Ms. Kou Kuen stepping down as chief executive officer to focus on other business commitments while remaining an executive director.

The company appointed executive director Mr. Chan Pui Chuen and industry veteran Ms. Ng Siu Mui, Fion, as joint chief executive officers.

Separately, non-executive director Mr. Chan Ying Kit resigned as chairman of the board and will continue to serve as a director. Ms. Kou has been appointed chairman, bringing more than three decades of securities industry experience to the role.

The board said the changes support continuity while strengthening executive leadership as the group advances its strategic priorities.

Victory Securities closed trading at HKD 4.760 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

