Victory Metals Issues New Performance Rights

Victory Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 4,950,000 unquoted performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, offering potential value to stakeholders interested in the company’s growth strategies. This move highlights Victory Metals’ commitment to aligning employee incentives with company performance.

