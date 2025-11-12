Victory Capital's October AUM Rises Sequentially to $313B on Equity Gains

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) of $313 billion for October 2025. This reflected an increase of nearly 1% from September 2025.

By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. mid-cap equity AUM decreased 3.7% from the September level to $30.7 billion. The U.S. small-cap equity AUM of $12.2 billion declined 3.9% sequentially. The global/non-U.S. equity AUM increased 2.6% to $29.7 billion. The U.S. large-cap equity AUM increased 2.1% to $61.9 billion.

Victory Capital recorded $88.7 billion in Solutions, up 2% from September 2025. The alternative investments asset balance decreased 1.3% on a sequential basis to $2.9 billion. Fixed-income AUM totaled $80.5 billion, representing a marginal increase from September 2025.

Further, money market/short-term assets rose 2.3% from September 2025 to $3.7 billion.

The strong positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a fast-expanding market, combined with the effectiveness of its distribution platform, is expected to boost its performance in the near term.

VCTR's Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, VCTR shares have lost 3.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 2.1%.



Victory Capital currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary AUM of $1.69 trillion as of Oct. 31, 2025, which increased 1.7% from the prior month.

The increase in the AUM balance of BEN was due to the positive impact of markets and the acquisition of Apera Asset Management, which was partially offset by preliminary long-term net outflows of $2 billion, inclusive of $4 billion long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Meanwhile, T. Rowe Price Group TROW will announce its monthly performance in the upcoming days.

Shares of TROW have risen 6.6% in the past six months.

