Victory Capital's June AUM Rises 3.2% Sequentially to $298.6B

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) of $298.6 billion for June 2025. This reflected a 3.2% increase from May 31, 2025.

By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. mid-cap equity AUM increased 1.8% from the May level to $31.6 billion. The U.S. small-cap equity AUM of $13.1 billion rose 2.3% sequentially. The global/non-U.S. equity AUM rose 4.2% to $25.6 billion. The U.S. large-cap equity AUM increased 4.9% to $61.8 billion.

Victory Capital recorded $79.9 billion in Solutions, up 4.7% from May 2025. The alternative investments asset balance increased marginally on a sequential basis to $2.9 billion. Fixed-income AUM totaled $79.7 billion, representing a 1% increase from the prior month.

Further, money market/short-term assets dipped 1.3% from May 2025 to $3.6 billion.

The strong positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a fast-expanding market, combined with the effectiveness of its distribution platform, is expected to boost its performance in the near term.

VCTR's Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, VCTR shares have gained 29.9%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 21.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary AUM of $1.61 trillion as of June 30, 2025, which increased 2.1% from the prior month.

The increase in BEN’s AUM balance was due to the positive impact of markets, which was partially offset by preliminary long-term net outflows of $1 billion, inclusive of $4 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Invesco IVZ also released its preliminary AUM for June 2025. The company’s AUM of $2 trillion as of June 30, 2025, increased 3% from the previous month.

IVZ’s AUM was favorably impacted by strong markets returns, resulting in a $58 billion increase in the metric. FX and reinvested distributions raised the AUM balance by $4.8 billion.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.