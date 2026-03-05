Victoria's Secret & Co. Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $183.63 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $193.41 million, or $2.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Victoria's Secret & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $237.58 million or $2.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $2.269 billion from $2.105 billion last year.

