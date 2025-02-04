Victor Peng Joins Microchip Technology Incorporated Board of Directors

Victor Peng joins Microchip's Board of Directors, bringing extensive semiconductor industry leadership and experience.

Microchip Technology Incorporated announced the appointment of Victor Peng, former President of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), to its Board of Directors effective February 10, 2024. Steve Sanghi, Microchip’s President and CEO, emphasized that Peng's extensive experience in technology, strategy, and operations, built over 40 years in the semiconductor industry, will be invaluable to the company. Prior to his role at AMD, Peng held various leadership positions at Xilinx, contributing significantly during his 14-year tenure. He has also served on the board of KLA Corporation since 2019. In his statement, Peng expressed his honor in joining the board and his commitment to positively influencing Microchip’s strategic direction. Microchip Technology provides smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, serving a diverse customer base across multiple industries.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Victor Peng, former President of AMD, to the Board of Directors enhances Microchip's leadership and strategic expertise in the semiconductor industry.

Peng's extensive experience with high-performance computing and technology strategy can drive innovation and growth for Microchip.

His prior leadership roles at Xilinx and experience on the board of KLA Corporation provide valuable insights and connections that may benefit Microchip's strategic initiatives.

The addition of an industry veteran like Peng to the board may boost investor confidence and strengthen the company's market position.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a new board member follows a period of leadership change in the semiconductor industry, which may raise concerns about stability and direction at Microchip.

Mr. Peng's extensive experience at AMD and Xilinx may highlight a lack of comparable internal talent at Microchip, suggesting potential gaps in leadership or expertise within the company.

While the addition of Victor Peng is framed positively, it may not address any underlying operational challenges or strategic misalignments that Microchip may be facing, which could concern investors.

FAQ

Who is Victor Peng and what is his background?

Victor Peng is the former President of AMD with over 40 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, including leadership roles at Xilinx.

When will Victor Peng join the Microchip Board of Directors?

Victor Peng will officially join the Board of Directors of Microchip on February 10, 2024.

What is Microchip Technology Incorporated known for?

Microchip is a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions with a comprehensive product portfolio for various markets.

What did Microchip’s CEO say about Victor Peng’s appointment?

CEO Steve Sanghi emphasized that Victor's extensive experience in technology and the semiconductor industry will be invaluable to Microchip's Board.

How does Victor Peng feel about joining Microchip’s Board?

Victor Peng expressed honor in his appointment and is eager to positively impact the company’s strategic direction and goals.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that Victor Peng, former President of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), will join the Board of Directors of Microchip effective February10, 2024.





Regarding Mr. Peng’s appointment to the board, Microchip’s President and CEO, Steve Sanghi, said, “Victor most recently served as the President of AMD, a publicly held company that designs and manufactures hardware for high-performance computing. Prior to that, he served Xilinx for 14 years, most recently holding roles of president, CEO, board member. With over 40 years of industry experience, Victor has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Xilinx where he worked from 2008 until 2022, and at AMD from 2022 until his retirement in 2024. He brings years of industry experience in technology, strategy, and operations to Microchip. This knowledge of technology and of the semiconductor industry will be invaluable to our Board. Victor has also served on the board of KLA Corporation (a provider of process control and yield management systems for semiconductor manufacturing) since February 2019. We welcome Victor to our board and look forward to benefitting from his experience.”





Mr. Peng commented, “I am honored to be appointed to the Microchip board. I believe that my industry experience and leadership skills can have a positive impact on the company’s strategic direction and plans. I look forward to working with the Microchip board to achieve the company’s goals”.







About Microchip:







Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve approximately 112,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at





www.microchip.com





.





The Microchip logo and name are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated.





INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:





Sajid Daudi – Head of investor Relations..... (480) 792-7385



