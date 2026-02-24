Vicor (VICR) Price Target Increased by 23.62% to 200.18

The average one-year price target for Vicor (NasdaqGS:VICR) has been revised to $200.18 / share. This is an increase of 23.62% from the prior estimate of $161.92 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $241.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.52% from the latest reported closing price of $171.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vicor. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VICR is 0.14%, an increase of 45.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 24,354K shares. The put/call ratio of VICR is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,017K shares representing 12.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,134K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 75.43% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,378K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares , representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 6.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 746K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 10.68% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 577K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 6.28% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 573K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 10.78% over the last quarter.

