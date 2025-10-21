Vicor Corp Reveals Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp (VICR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $28.29 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $11.55 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.5% to $110.42 million from $93.16 million last year.

Vicor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.29 Mln. vs. $11.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $110.42 Mln vs. $93.16 Mln last year.

