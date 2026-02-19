Vicor Corp Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp (VICR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $46.53 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $10.24 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to $107.26 million from $96.16 million last year.

Vicor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.53 Mln. vs. $10.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.01 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $107.26 Mln vs. $96.16 Mln last year.

