Vicor Corp Q1 Profit Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp (VICR) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.60 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $11.24 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.3% to $83.87 million from $97.82 million last year.

Vicor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.60 Mln. vs. $11.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.06 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $83.87 Mln vs. $97.82 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.