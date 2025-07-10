Vicon Industries Secures $500,000 Purchase Order for NEXT Modular Sensor System from Kentucky School District

Vicon Industries secured a $500,000 order for its NEXT Modular Sensor System from a Kentucky school district, enhancing its growth strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., has announced a significant purchase order exceeding $500,000 for its NEXT Modular Sensor System from a major Kentucky school district. This order marks an important milestone for the NEXT platform, which was launched in limited quantities recently and is now ramping up production. The system's success is attributed to its quick installation process and flexible sensor configurations, allowing for a cost-effective deployment. The project will utilize over 550 NEXT camera sensors and is supported by Vicon's Anavio cloud-based video management platform, ensuring remote access and real-time monitoring without additional licensing fees. Cemtrex anticipates that the NEXT platform will significantly enhance Vicon's growth, particularly in the education sector, and overall, Vicon has shown robust revenue growth, projecting continued success in the coming years.

Potential Positives

Vicon Industries received a substantial purchase order exceeding $500,000 for its NEXT Modular Sensor System from a major school district, demonstrating strong market demand for its products.

The order serves as a validation milestone for Vicon's NEXT platform, which is poised to drive future growth and enhance the company's position in key markets.

The NEXT platform boasts significant advantages, such as simplified installation and flexible configurations, which contribute to competitive pricing and increased deployment efficiency.

Vicon's revenue is projected to exceed $36 million in FY2025, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate of over 14%, indicating healthy growth trajectories bolstered by the new product offerings.

Potential Negatives

The customer's name is withheld due to confidentiality agreements, which may raise concerns about transparency in the company's operations.

Despite reported growth, reliance on a new product platform (NEXT) poses risks if market acceptance does not meet expectations.

Forward-looking statements suggest that potential earnings may be subject to significant risks and uncertainties, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Vicon Industries' recent purchase order?

Vicon Industries received a purchase order exceeding $500,000 for its NEXT Modular Sensor System from a Kentucky school district.

How does the NEXT platform improve installation time?

NEXT’s modular architecture and 3-step mounting process simplify installs, reducing time and complexity significantly.

What are the advantages of NEXT's flexible configurations?

NEXT offers mixed sensor configurations for tailored coverage, minimizing unnecessary hardware costs compared to fixed systems.

What features does Anavio provide for NEXT customers?

Anavio offers remote access, centralized management, health monitoring, and alerts, with no additional licensing fees for NEXT users.

How has Vicon Industries’ revenue grown recently?

Vicon's revenue has grown from $21 million in FY2021 to an expected $36 million in FY2025, reflecting a 14% CAGR.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Hauppauge, NY, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) and a leading provider of advanced security and surveillance solutions, today announced that it has received a purchase order exceeding $500,000 for its NEXT Modular Sensor System from a major school district in Kentucky.





The win represents a key validation milestone for Vicon’s NEXT platform, which began shipping in limited quantities last quarter and is now ramping in Cemtrex’s fiscal fourth quarter.





“This win reflects exactly why we built NEXT,” said Saagar Govil, Cemtrex CEO. “Our partners are competing, and winning, because of how quickly it installs, how flexibly it deploys, and how much value it delivers out of the box. Combined with our Anavio platform, it gives customers a complete, cloud-managed surveillance solution that’s both smarter and more cost-effective than legacy systems. We’ve grown Vicon significantly over the past few years, and we see NEXT as the catalyst for our next phase of growth, strengthening our position across core markets.”







Why NEXT Won







Vicon’s reseller partner was able to win the project by quoting a lower total cost of deployment, thanks to two key advantages:









Simplified installation:



NEXT’s modular architecture and 3-step mounting process radically reduce install time and complexity. This allowed the integrator to price the job more competitively.



NEXT’s modular architecture and 3-step mounting process radically reduce install time and complexity. This allowed the integrator to price the job more competitively.





Flexible configurations:



The school deployment leveraged a mix of solo, duo, trio, and quad sensor configurations, unlike fixed quad-sensor competitors, delivering the right coverage per site without unnecessary hardware spend.









Key Features of the Deployment









Over 550 NEXT camera sensors with PTRZ lenses and on-device analytics



Over 550 NEXT camera sensors with PTRZ lenses and on-device analytics



Cloud-connected edge storage via Vicon’s Anavio platform



Cloud-connected edge storage via Vicon’s Anavio platform



Full deployment across multiple school campuses



Full deployment across multiple school campuses



Rapid install using Vicon’s patented modular mounting fixtures







Anavio, Vicon’s cloud-native video management platform, powers the entire deployment—offering remote access, centralized device management, health monitoring, and real-time alerts from anywhere. Unlike traditional systems, Anavio requires no additional licensing fees for NEXT customers, creating a true end-to-end solution with significantly lower total cost of ownership. This integration allows partners to deploy smart, scalable infrastructure without adding backend complexity or expense.







Strategic Perspective







Vicon has grown revenue from $21 million in FY2021 and is on track to exceed $36 million in FY2025, a compound annual growth rate of over 14%. That growth has come from operational execution, channel expansion, and legacy product performance, all



before



the benefits NEXT brings to the Company and the markets it serves.





With NEXT now in full production and early deployments underway, Cemtrex expects the platform to enhance Vicon’s growth trajectory by enabling faster, more cost-effective, and higher-value surveillance solutions across education, government, and enterprise sectors.





The order is expected to be fulfilled in Cemtrex’s fiscal fourth quarter. The customer’s name is being withheld due to confidentiality agreements.







About Cemtrex







Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.





For more information, visit



www.cemtrex.com



.







Investor Relations:









investors@cemtrex.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.