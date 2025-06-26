Vicon Industries' NEXT Modular Sensor System Wins Multiple Industry Awards, Recognizing Innovation in Surveillance Solutions

Vicon Industries' NEXT Modular Sensor System receives multiple industry awards for innovation and effectiveness in modern security solutions.

Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., has launched its NEXT Modular Sensor System, which has quickly gained recognition in the security industry, winning multiple awards including an Innovation Award and Runner-Up for Best in Show at the Electronic Security Expo, as well as the Secure Campus Award from Campus Security Today. The NEXT system is praised for its modular design, rapid installation, and AI capabilities, aligning with the needs of modern security buyers, especially in the education sector. These honors reflect a significant shift for Vicon as it aims to address the evolving demands of various markets, reinforcing its position in the industry. CEO Saagar Govil emphasized that the NEXT system represents a strategic innovation for long-term growth, and it is now available for global shipping.

Hauppauge, NY, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP) and a leading provider of advanced security and surveillance solutions, today announced that its next-generation surveillance solution, the



NEXT Modular Sensor System



, has received multiple industry awards, signaling early traction and strong reception from the security industry.





Launched earlier this year, NEXT is gaining recognition for its combination of modularity, rapid installation, and AI-powered deterrence, unique features designed to meet the evolving demands of modern security buyers. Most recently, the product was honored at the



Electronic Security Expo (ESX)



with two major distinctions: an



Innovation Award



in the Video Surveillance category and



Runner-Up for Best in Show



, placing NEXT among the top two most innovative solutions across the entire expo. These awards are judged by security integrators and experts, representing a direct endorsement from the professionals who sell, install, and maintain surveillance systems.





In parallel,



Campus Security Today



awarded NEXT the



Secure Campus Award



, recognizing its growing adoption in the education sector. Designed to meet the urgent demands of school districts and universities, NEXT was selected for its ability to be deployed quickly, maintained with minimal operational overhead, and leveraged as a proactive safety solution in sensitive environments.





These accolades follow NEXT’s recent receipt of an



iF Design Award



, one of the world’s most prestigious honors for product design, underscoring its functional elegance and industrial engineering excellence.





“NEXT is more than just a new camera, it’s a complete rethink of what modern surveillance should look like,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “These awards validate our strategic focus on innovation that solves real-world problems for end users and creates real value for our channel partners. With market demand for AI-enhanced, easy-to-deploy security solutions growing rapidly, NEXT puts Vicon in a leadership position.”







A Strategic Turning Point for Vicon







The success of NEXT marks a major inflection point for Vicon’s transformation. After several years of rebuilding, Vicon has emerged with a differentiated, future-ready platform that aligns directly with the evolving needs of commercial, municipal, and educational customers.









Channel validation:



Vertical traction:



Design leadership:



These accolades arrive as Cemtrex accelerates operating income growth across its platform, driven in part by NEXT’s commercial ramp. With a first-mover lead in modular design and AI deterrence, Vicon is now positioned to capture meaningful market share as institutions modernize legacy infrastructure.





“This is not just recognition, it’s a signpost,” Govil added. “NEXT is the start of a multi-year product roadmap focused on building the most forward-thinking security solutions in the market. We believe the strong reception reflects the progress we’ve made repositioning Vicon for long-term growth.”





The NEXT Modular Sensor System is available now and shipping globally. For more information, visit



www.vicon-security.com/NEXT



.







About Cemtrex







Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.





For more information, visit



www.cemtrex.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.