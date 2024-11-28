News & Insights

Vicinity Centres Issues New Equity Securities

November 28, 2024 — 11:27 pm EST

Vicinity Centres (AU:VCX) has released an update.

Vicinity Centres announced the issuance of over 3.9 million unquoted equity securities, including performance and restricted rights, as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are set to bolster the company’s growth strategy and align employee interests with shareholder value. This move comes as part of Vicinity Centres’ efforts to enhance its market position and long-term performance.

